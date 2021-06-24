New Hampshire achieves ‘no-kill’ status in its pet shelters

CNN - Regional

By WMUR Staff

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (WMUR) — New Hampshire has become the second state in the country to achieve “no-kill” status at its animal shelters.

The organization Best Friends Animal Society, which advocates for no-kill shelters, said Delaware was the first state to reach that goal.

According to the organization, New Hampshire’s pet save rate is more than 92%. Any animals that were put down in the state’s shelters were suffering from medical problems or had serious behavioral issues.

