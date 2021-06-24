Home invasion victim sent to hospital after being punched with brass knuckles

CNN - Regional

By Taylor Lang

PALM BEACH, Florida (WPBF) — Two people were arrested for a home invasion in May at an apartment in Palm Beach where a victim was sent to the hospital.

Palm Beach police said officers found the victim lying in an apartment with lots of wounds and sent him to the hospital, where they found out he had fractured ribs, a collapsed lung and bleeding from his face.

The incident happened on May 31. The detectives that arrived to the victim’s apartment, which they will not release the location to, said that it was in disarray and furniture was everywhere.

When they interviewed a woman named Taylor Wetherington, she told them that she came to the victim’s apartment to talk and entered with another woman. Seconds later, two men entered and he asked them to leave, but they began going through his things.

Wetherington told police that at one point one of the men, Walter William Marshall, said he saw the victim look at Wetherington in an unseemly way and then punched the victim in the face possibly with brass knuckles.

Police said more than $46,800 worth of items were stolen.

Wetherington and Marshall were charged with home invasion with a firearm and battery.

