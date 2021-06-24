2 men, one wearing ankle monitor, accused of carjacking woman

CNN - Regional

By Gracyn Gordon

Click here for updates on this story

CLINTON, Mississippi (WAPT) — Clinton police officers quickly made arrests after a woman was carjacked.

The woman said she was on her way home from getting groceries Tuesday when she saw a red car pass by, according to police. She parked on Edgewood Place and started to unload her groceries when one of the suspects walked up to her with a gun, police said.

The woman screamed and threw groceries at him, but not before her dog jumped out of the car and tried to bite the robber on the foot, police said. The suspect jumped back into the car and drove off, police said.

The woman called 911, and officers who were nearby set up a traffic stop, where they spotted the suspects’ vehicle and stopped them, authorities said.

Jacorey Dillard, 19, and Quandarius Elam, 18, both of Jackson, were arrested. Police said Dillard was the suspected gunman and Elam is accused of driving the vehicle.

Authorities said when Elam was arrested, he wearing an ankle monitor while out on bond awaiting pre-trial sentencing on felony charges in another jurisdiction for armed robbery.

Jackson police records show Elam was charged in connection with a December 2019 armed robbery.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.