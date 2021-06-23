Seventy-year-old grandfather hospitalized after Tilton road rage incident

CNN - Regional

By Amy Coveno

TILTON, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A 70-year-old grandfather has no memory of the attack in Tilton that put him in the hospital on Monday. Tilton police say the road rage incident is under investigation.

The 13-year-old granddaughter of the victim, who asked to be referred to as Grace, said the family is traumatized and frightened. Grace went to work with her father, “Peter,” on Tuesday because she did not want to be alone.

“Unfortunately, an individual tried to create an alteration with my dad and smashed my dad’s head off the hood of his car. Knocked him out and he rolled off the hood of the car,” Peter said.

Peter told News 9 he is afraid for the safety of his family and is very worried about his father’s health.

“He’s in Concord Hospital. He has bleeding of the brain. Every time he tries to get up he has excessive pain in his head,” he said.

The victim and his granddaughter were on their way to Walmart to purchase a new skateboard for her when the violent altercation began at a busy intersection.

“There wasn’t much room between my grandfather and the car ahead of us. He went in between my grandfather and the car ahead of us,” Grace said. “My grandfather was basically bumper-to-bumper with him.”

Grace admitted her grandfather was mad, got out of the Jeep they were in, pointed at the driver — a man she believes to be in his 20s — who cut them off.

“Eventually, at one point, he picked my grandfather up and threw him against the hood of the car and he rolled on the floor,” Grace said. “He hit his head pretty hard. I got out of the car and I said, ‘Get away from my grandfather.’”

Two men fled the scene in a black Subaru and investigators said they are attempting to locate and identify them.

The victim remained hospitalized on Tuesday evening, and has no memory of the attack.

Anyone with information or photos from the scene is asked to contact the Tilton Police Department.

