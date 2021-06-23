Man arrested for shooting towards Walmart truck as employees unloaded it

CNN - Regional

By Brittany Whitehead

FRANKLIN, North Carolina (WLOS) — Franklin Police Department have taken a man into custody after he fired rounds from a hunting rifle at a Walmart truck being unloaded by employees Wednesday, June 23, at around 12:15 a.m.

Phillip Lawrence Buchanan, 58, was arrested just after midnight Wednesday and is being held in the Macon County Detention Center on a $5,000 secured bond.

Franklin officers and deputies were dispatched to the back of the Walmart, located at 273 Commons Drive in Franklin, just after midnight Wednesday, where an active shooter incident was unfolding.

As Franklin officers and Macon County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene, the suspect fled and a vehicle chase ensued. Macon County deputies were able to stage and deploy stop sticks which were engaged by the suspect’s vehicle and caused it to stop.

No employees were injured. Officials said the employees followed protocol with an active shooter situation, to go take cover back inside the store, go to the lockdown area and call 9-1-1.

Officers then took the suspect into custody. Buchanan is awaiting further charges and pending increase in bond as the investigation continues.

Officials said they believe Buchanan acted alone.

Several long guns, including hunting rifles and assault rifles, with ammo, were recovered from the suspect’s vehicle.

