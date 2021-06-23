13-year-old in critical condition after accidental shooting

CNN - Regional

By Alex Heider

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A young teen is in critical condition at Vanderbilt Children’s hospital after reportedly mishandling a gun and shooting himself Tuesday afternoon.

The call to 911 came in just after 5:30 p.m. to the 2700 block of Bullock Avenue.

Detectives on scene told News4 that four children were in the home at the time of the shooting, and no parents or adults were supervising.

Metro Police say the teen is in critical condition.

