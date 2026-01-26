Super Bowl Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

(CNN) — Here’s a look at the Super Bowl, the championship game of the National Football League.

February 8, 2026 – Super Bowl LX will take place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The New England Patriots will face the Seattle Seahawks.

February 9, 2025 – Super Bowl LIX takes place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The Philadelphia Eagles defeat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22.

Entertainment

September 28, 2025 – It is announced that Bad Bunny will be the 2026 Super Bowl LX halftime show performer. Charlie Puth will perform the national anthem, Brandi Carlile will perform “America the Beautiful”, and Coco Jones perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

2025 – Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show with SZA. Ledisi performs “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and Trombone Shorty and Lauren Daigle perform “America the Beautiful.” Jon Batiste sings the national anthem while Stephanie Nogueras signs an ASL version.

Super Bowl Commercials

1967 – A 30-second commercial costs about $40,000 during the first Super Bowl.

2025 – A 30-second spot costs about $8 million.

Viewership and Ratings (Nielsen)

2025 – Super Bowl LIX registers record ratings for the second year in a row with an average viewership of 127.7 million across all platforms, encompassing broadcast TV, streaming and apps.

Other Facts

First Super Bowl – January 15, 1967 – The first Super Bowl championship game was between the NFL (Green Bay Packers) and AFL (Kansas City Chiefs) champions at Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. The score was Green Bay, 35 and Kansas City, 10. Attendance was 61,946. Bart Starr, the quarterback for Green Bay, was named the MVP.

Lowest Winning Score – February 3, 2019 – Lowest scoring winner – New England Patriots 13, Los Angeles Rams 3 – Super Bowl LIII, at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Highest Winning Score – January 28, 1990 – Highest scoring winner – San Francisco 49ers, 55, Denver Broncos, 10 – Super Bowl XXIV, at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans. This was also the largest margin of victory to date.

Most Played – New England Patriots, 11

Most Wins – The New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers are tied with six.

Most Losses – Denver Broncos and New England Patriots are tied with five.

The NFL pays for up to 150 rings at $5,000 per ring (plus adjustments for increases in gold and diamonds).

The NFL also pays for 150 pieces of jewelry for the losing team, which may not cost more than half the price set for the Super Bowl ring.

The Vince Lombardi Trophy is made from sterling silver by Tiffany & Co.

February 1, 2004 – Janet Jackson’s breast is exposed during the halftime performance at Super Bowl XXXVIII (38) when fellow performer Justin Timberlake rips away a piece of her bodice. She later claims it was a “wardrobe malfunction.”

February 6, 2011 – Cowboy Stadium seating problems, “incomplete installation of temporary seats in a limited number of sections made the seats unusable,” leaves 1,250 ticket holders without seats. 850 were distributed around the stadium to other seats, 400 were left with no options. NFL promises triple refunds for the $800.00 ticket for all 1250 people.

February 3, 2013 – A power failure at the Super Dome halts the game and leaves half of the stadium in the dark for 34 minutes. Super Bowl XLVII (47) is played in New Orleans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Baltimore Ravens defeat the San Francisco 49ers 34-31. Beyoncé is the half-time performer.

