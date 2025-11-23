Morgan Geyser, convicted in the ‘Slender Man’ stabbing, goes missing in Wisconsin

By Chris Boyette, CNN

(CNN) — A woman who stabbed her sixth-grade classmate to win favor with a fictional internet character named “Slender Man” more than a decade ago left a group home where she’d been living after cutting off her Department of Corrections monitoring bracelet, Wisconsin police said.

Morgan Geyser, 23, was last seen in a residential neighborhood in the west side of Madison around 8 p.m. Saturday with an adult acquaintance, according to police.

“Her whereabouts are unknown as of Sunday morning,” Madison Police said in a statement.

Geyser and her friend Anissa Weier, both 12 at the time of the crime, lured their 12-year-old classmate into a park in Waukesha, Wisconsin, in 2014, where they stabbed her 19 times to impress Slender Man, a boogeyman for the internet age.

The victim survived, crawling to safety before she was discovered by a passing bicyclist.

At age 15, Geyser pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted first-degree murder in a deal with prosecutors to be placed in a mental institution instead of serving jail time.

In January, a judge ordered she could be released from the Winnebago Mental Health Institute, where she spent nearly seven years, The Associated Press reported.

In August, a facility in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, declined to take her due to negative publicity they were receiving about the potential move, according to CNN affiliate WMTV, but Madison police confirmed with the news station Geyser is currently living at a group home in Madison, on the same street where she was last seen.

