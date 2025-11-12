WLS: Judge orders release of hundreds arrested in Illinois immigration crackdown

By Whitney Wild, Alisha Ebrahimji, Amanda Musa, CNN

(CNN) — A federal judge ordered the release of more than 600 people arrested as part of the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown in Illinois, according to CNN affiliate WLS, dealing a blow to federal efforts to detain and deport as many undocumented people as possible.

US District Judge Jeffrey Cummings on Wednesday morning sided with attorneys from the National Immigration Justice Center and the ACLU. The plaintiffs alleged more than 3,000 people were arrested between June and October in “Operation Midway Blitz.”

Now, 615 of those arrested must be granted bond by noon on November 21.

“They’re all being awarded bond for 615, but how is that process going to happen?” said Mark Fleming, an attorney with the National Immigrant Justice Center, at a news conference Wednesday. He noted the people set to be released “are probably all over the country” and need to be located, Fleming told CNN.

Fleming, who led the lawsuit alleging federal agents violated a 2022 settlement agreement over warrantless arrests in the Chicago area, said the organization believes at least 1,100 of the 3,000 arrested individuals have voluntarily left the country, saying they “gave up” fighting their cases.

“All of this, all of the tactics of (senior Border Patrol official Gregory) Bovino, all of the tactics of (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) have been unlawful in the vast, vast majority of arrests,” Fleming said.

At this time, it is unclear if the Department of Homeland Security plans to file an appeal in the case, Fleming said. Meanwhile, government attorneys have requested a stay until next Friday, he added.

CNN has reached out to DHS for comment on Cummings’ order.

Bovino, 55, emerged as the on-the-ground face of President Donald Trump’s effort to surge federal law enforcement into Democratic-led states and cities regardless of whether local officials want them there.

The decision comes as tensions remain high over racial profiling and constitutional rights – for both documented and undocumented individuals – as the Trump administration’s broad mass deportation crackdown targets people of all ages, from children and families to suspected criminals, by making arrests outside courtroom hearings, during traffic stops and in workplace sweeps.

One of those recently arrested was Diana Galeano, a teacher at Rayito de Sol daycare in Chicago. Video of her arrest, showing ICE officers running into the daycare’s front doors and pulling her out, sparked outrage among parents and local leaders.

ICE is expected to continue operations in Chicago. In a statement, DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin previously told CNN, “We aren’t leaving Chicago,” following reports Bovino planned to leave the city soon. McLaughlin cited a drop in street crime since “Operation Midway Blitz” began.

News that Bovino could leave Chicago came shortly after he was personally called out by US District Court Judge Sara Ellis, who was angered Bovino initially claimed he had used tear gas on protesters only after being hit in the head with a rock, but later acknowledged the assault occurred after his use of force.

“Defendant Bovino admitted that he lied,” Ellis said in a hearing on November 6, the same day she issued a preliminary injunction blocking the use of force against protesters and journalists.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

