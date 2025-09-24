At least 3 people injured in shooting at Dallas ICE facility, acting director says



CNN

By Chris Boyette, CNN

(CNN) — At least three people were injured in a shooting at a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Dallas on Wednesday morning, according to ICE acting Director Todd Lyons.

“Preliminary information is a possible sniper,” Lyons said. “We have three individuals that are down at this time. We’re not sure on their condition. They’ve been taken to the hospital.”

﻿The suspect is dead from a self-inflicted gun shot wound, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on X.

“Details are still emerging but we can confirm there were multiple injuries and fatalities,” Noem’s post read. The motive in the shooting is unknown, she said.

Details about who was shot at the ICE field office was unavailable, including whether they were ICE employees.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.