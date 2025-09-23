‘Day-zero droughts,’ American kids stranded, smart estate planning: Catch up on the day’s stories



CNN

By Daniel Wine, CNN

5 things

1️⃣ ‘Day-zero droughts’

Many parts of the world are predicted to endure periods of extreme and unprecedented water scarcity, a study found. It’s not clear exactly when and where the dire shortages will hit, but new research suggests some surprising answers.

2️⃣ Kids left stranded

Children across the US have ended up in the care of relatives, neighbors, friends, coworkers — and even strangers — after ICE detained or deported their parents. CNN identified more than 100 young American citizens, from newborns to teens, in that situation.

3️⃣ Road to recovery

A 26-mile stretch of the Blue Ridge Parkway reopened in western North Carolina — just in time for the busy fall season. It marks a major milestone in the state’s rebuilding efforts nearly one year after Hurricane Helene devastated the region.

4️⃣ Estate planning

Before you die, you can avoid leaving behind a financial mess by being meticulous about identifying who you want to get your money. Just be aware that certain rules dictate who receives your riches, regardless of what’s in your will.

5️⃣ Healthy habits

CNN’s Madeline Holcombe spends a lot of time reporting on new research findings in the health and wellness field, and she just got in on the ground floor of a new study. Here’s how you can join.

Watch this

🦅 Vulnerable vultures: One of the world’s largest flying birds has suffered dramatic population declines because of habitat loss and other threats. They’re now making a comeback thanks to rehabilitation efforts.

Top headlines

Trump takes shots at UN, climate change and immigration policies in speech. Key takeaways

International health agencies hit back against Trump’s claims about Tylenol and autism

Would-be Trump assassin tries to stab himself in neck after guilty verdict

Check this out

👨‍🍳 Secret to success: Chef Yosuke Suga is no stranger to Michelin stars, but when it was time to start his own restaurant, Sugalabo, he turned his back on the critics. Take a look inside one of Tokyo’s invitation-only restaurants.

Quiz time

🤖 What percentage of tech workers are using artificial intelligence, according to Google?

A. 50%

B. 60%

C. 75%

D. 90%

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

🧠 Quiz answer: D. The overwhelming majority of tech workers use AI for tasks like writing and modifying code, a new Google study found.

Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Meghan Pryce and Sarah Hutter.