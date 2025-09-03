FAA investigating plane that went off end of runway after landing at Chicago Executive Airport

By Alexandra Skores, Pete Muntean, Aaron Cooper, CNN

Washington (CNN) — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a private jet that went off the end of the runway and through a fence after landing at Chicago Executive Airport on Wednesday.

The Gulfstream G150 departed Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport with two people on board, according to a statement from the FAA.

The aircraft was cleared to land about 12:30 p.m. on runway 34, which is about 5,000 feet long with a grooved asphalt surface. Light rain had been falling in the Chicago area and the runway was reported “100% wet,” according to air traffic control audio captured by website LiveATC.net.

The controller later radioed emergency crews they saw the plane touch down near a taxiway roughly halfway down the runway.

After the plane landed, it continued through a special surface designed to help planes slow in an emergency, past the end of the runway, and through the airport fence.

Shortly after the crash, the air traffic controller can be heard asking the pilots, “Are you OK?” but he does not receive any response.

The controller told other pilots the airport was closed and directed emergency responders to the plane.

“I just had an aircraft go off of the end of the runway,” the controller said. “Proceed direct to the aircraft. They are non-responsive.”

Video from CNN affiliate WLS showed the plane with its wings caught in the airport fence, its nose barely touching the side of a four-lane road, and a trail of debris behind it.

No injuries were reported and the airport was closed while crews worked to remove the plane, the airport said in a statement to WLS.

CNN’s Kara Devlin contributed to this report.

