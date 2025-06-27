Skip to Content
University of Virginia president expected to resign amid pressure from the Trump Administration

By Betsy Klein, CNN

(CNN) — University of Virginia president James Ryan told the school’s Board of Visitors that he plans to resign, a member of the board told CNN. The move comes as the university is under pressure by the US Department of Justice to dismantle its diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

It was not immediately clear when the resignation would take effect, the source said.

CNN has reached out to the University of Virginia and the White House for information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

