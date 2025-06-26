See where abortions are banned and legal — and where it’s still in limbo

By Annette Choi and Devan Cole, CNN

(CNN) — Following the US Supreme Court’s June 2022 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which eliminated a constitutional right to abortion nationwide, 20 US states have banned or limited access to the procedure.

States where abortion is limited report higher rates of maternal and infant mortality, as well as greater economic insecurity.

The Missouri Supreme Court reinstated a total ban on abortion in May, despite a state constitutional amendment protecting access through viability, which voters enshrined in November. Litigation is ongoing.

Ten states had reproductive rights on the ballot in the November 2024 election. Voters in seven of those states passed measures expanding or protecting abortion access. Proposed protective measures in Florida, Nebraska and South Dakota did not pass. Nebraska voters instead approved cementing the state’s current 12-week abortion ban in the state constitution.

CNN is tracking these legal challenges as they make their way through the courts. Here’s where abortion access currently stands in the United States.

