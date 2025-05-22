Demise of the penny, Harvard fight escalates, oldest reptile footprints: Catch up on the day’s stories



👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! In a sharp escalation of its battle with Harvard University, the Trump administration revoked the Ivy League school’s ability to enroll international students and said existing ones must transfer. Harvard swiftly condemned the move as “unlawful.”

5 things

1️⃣ Making cents: The US Treasury is phasing out production of the penny and will stop putting new one-cent coins into circulation. Consumers with pennies still will be able to use them, but businesses completing cash transactions will have to start rounding up or down to the nearest nickel.

2️⃣ Culture war: President Donald Trump has exerted control over government support of cultural pursuits by taking the reins of the Kennedy Center and targeting “improper ideology” at the Smithsonian. Now arts and humanities programs across the US are feeling the heat.

3️⃣ ‘Long Gray Line’: Cadets at West Point are used to having their bodies, minds and spirits tested. As a new class prepares to graduate, school officials are under fresh scrutiny as Trump administration orders impact the United States Military Academy.

4️⃣ Mass exodus: The number of on-location productions is plummeting in Hollywood, and it’s affecting every sector of the industry from talent to vendors and everyone in between. Here’s what is happening behind the scenes — at breakneck speed.

5️⃣ Footprint find: Tiny clawed tracks discovered on a slab of 356 million-year-old rock from Australia are the oldest reptile prints. Scientists say this provides new evidence about how animals transitioned from existing solely in the sea to living on land.

Watch this

🐙 A feast for the senses: Customers love Seoul’s Noryangjin Fish Market for its wide variety of fresh fish and live seafood offered by hundreds of vendors. Take a look inside.

Top headlines

• Supreme Court deadlock blocks nation’s first religious charter school

• Business jet crash in San Diego neighborhood leaves multiple people dead

• First MAHA health report calls for reassessing medicines, processed foods, pesticides

13 to 19

🌀 That’s the number of named storms the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has forecast for this year’s hurricane season, as US weather and disaster agencies enter the busy months ahead in turmoil.

Check this out

🐠 Just keep shrinking: Clownfish, an orange and white species made famous by the “Finding Nemo” movies, can become smaller in order to survive higher sea temperatures, a new study found.

Quotable

💬 Assault charges filed: The Democratic congresswoman said the federal charges she’s facing, related to a chaotic melee outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility, are “absurd.”

Quiz time

🚀 Which company got the green light for another test flight of its Starship spacecraft after two explosions earlier this year?

﻿A. SpaceX

B. Boeing

C. Blue Origin

D. United Launch Alliance

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Good vibes

🏖️ Best beaches: Stephen Leatherman, aka “Dr. Beach,” just released his rankings of the top places in the US to enjoy the sun, sand and surf. See if your favorite made the list.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: A. SpaceX received approval for another test flight of Starship, the most powerful launch vehicle ever constructed. Test your knowledge with CNN’s weekly news quiz in tomorrow’s 5 Things newsletter.

