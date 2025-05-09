Federal judge in Vermont orders immediate release of Tufts University student Rümeysa Öztürk after 6 weeks in detention

By Gloria Pazmino, Rebekah Riess, CNN

(CNN) — A federal judge in Vermont ordered the immediate release of Rümeysa Öztürk, a Tufts University doctoral student from Turkey, on Friday. She was detained by federal immigration officers near her Massachusetts home on March 25.

She was detained a year after co-authoring a campus newspaper op-ed that was critical of Tufts University’s response to the war in Gaza.

Her detention, part of a series of high-profile arrests of non-citizens students who participated in protests, has sparked widespread protests and raised concerns over free speech and due process.

Öztürk, who has not been charged with any crime, was accused by the Trump administration of participating in activities in support of Hamas. Neither the administration nor attorneys for the Department of Justice presented any evidence of her alleged activities in court.

The Tufts University student appeared on Friday at her bail hearing virtually wearing an orange uniform over a long-sleeved white shirt with a beige hijab. She sat next to her attorney in the Louisiana detention center where she has been held for the last six weeks.

US District Judge William K. Sessions III presided over the more than three-hour hearing where four witnesses, including Öztürk testified about her community engagement work and her asthma.

Öztürk and a medical expert testified her asthmatic episodes have increased in number and severity since the start of her detention. Her first asthma attack while in detention happened at the Atlanta airport shortly after she was arrested, she said. At the time, Öztürk only had her emergency inhaler with her because she was on her way to break her fast during Ramadan when she was arrested. While the medical expert was testifying, Öztürk had to briefly step out because she was having an asthma attack.

Sessions said Öztürk had raised “substantial claims” of both due process and First Amendment violations.

“Continued detention potentially chills the speech of the millions and millions of individuals in this country who are not citizens. Any one of them may now avoid exercising their First Amendment rights for fear of being whisked away to a detention center,” Sessions said.

Sessions noted that for multiple weeks, except for the op-ed, the government failed to produce any evidence to support Öztürk’s continued detention.

“That is literally the case,” Sessions said. “There is no evidence here as to the motivation absent the consideration of the op-ed.”

As he was issuing his decision, the judge noted Öztürk is asthmatic and “suffering as a result of her incarceration … she may very well suffer additional damage to her health, that’s an extraordinary circumstance.” Sessions emphasized the need for her to be released quickly.

Sessions released Öztürk on her own recognizance ﻿but with some supervision requirements.

“The court finds that she does not pose a danger to the community, nor does she present a risk of flight,” Sessions said, declining to place any travel restrictions on her release. “Ms. Öztürk is free to return to her home in Massachusetts.”

Sessions noted Öztürk’s detention “has been a very traumatic incident” and ordered regular check ins with Becky Penberthy, the adult restorative services manager at the Burlington Community Justice Center.

“The idea, of course, is for her to try to reintegrate into the Somerville community after what has been a very traumatic incident,” Sessions continued. “I think that this support, and also the reporting requirements, will assist in that way.”

Following the hearing, her attorney Mahsa Khanbabai said in a statement she was “relieved and ecstatic that Rümeysa has been ordered released.”

“Unfortunately, it is 45 days too late. She has been imprisoned all these days for simply writing an op-ed that called for human rights and dignity for the people in Palestine,” Khanbabai said. “When did speaking up against oppression become a crime? When did speaking up against genocide become something to be imprisoned for?”

“I am thankful that the courts have been ruling in favor of detained political prisoners like Rümeysa. The public plays an important role in upholding our constitutional rights. Please continue to speak up for democracy and civil rights in every space including our elected offices, our universities, and our halls of justice,” the attorney added.

