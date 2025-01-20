Federal agents investigating after Border Patrol agent fatally shot in Vermont

By Zoe Sottile, CNN

(CNN) — Federal agents are investigating after a US Border Patrol agent was shot and killed Monday afternoon on a highway in Vermont close to the US-Canadian border.

In addition to the Border Patrol agent, a “subject” was also killed in the shooting, and another “subject” was injured and is in custody, an FBI spokesperson told CNN.

The agent killed was assigned to CBP’s Swanton Sector, which covers parts of Vermont, New York, and New Hampshire, a US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) spokesperson told CNN Monday evening.

The shooting took place on Interstate 91 around 3:15 p.m. EST in Coventry, according to a news release from the Vermont State Police. Coventry is about 13 miles south of the Canadian border.

There is no threat to the public, the FBI said. The agency is working with US Border Patrol and Vermont State Police to “gather evidence and process the scene,” the spokesperson said.

The interstate was closed in both directions after the shooting before the northbound lane reopened. The southbound lane is still closed “and is expected to be a long-duration closure,” according to Vermont State Police.

In a statement, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Benjamine Huffman confirmed an agent was shot in the line of duty.

“Every single day, our Border Patrol agents put themselves in harm’s way so that Americans and our homeland are safe and secure,” said Huffman in the statement. “My prayers and deepest condolences are with our Department, the Agent’s family, loved ones, and colleagues.”

“This incident is being swiftly investigated and DHS will release additional information as soon as it becomes available.”

Governor Phil Scott is “aware there has been an incident,” his office told CNN in a comment, which noted that “the Vermont State Police are supporting our federal partners.”

CNN has reached out to the FBI and Vermont State Police for more information.

A total of 60 officers were killed in the line of duty in 2023, according to data released by the FBI last year.

CNN’s Priscilla Alvarez contributed to this report.