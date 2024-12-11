New Jersey lawmakers meet with federal officials after weeks of unexplained drone sightings

By Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

(CNN) — Homeland security and FBI officials met with New Jersey state lawmakers Wednesday amid an ongoing federal investigation into weeks of unexplained drone sightings across the state, which have prompted heightened security concerns from residents, military personnel and state officials.

Though drones are legal in New Jersey, the mysterious origins of the aircraft – and their occasional proximity to military facilities – have led to demands for answers from state lawmakers and spawned plenty of theories from residents and officials alike.

The Pentagon on Wednesday shut down speculation the drones may originate from a foreign entity or adversary. The denial came hours after US Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a New Jersey Republican, told Fox News the drones were from “a mothership” from Iran that is “off the East Coast of the United States of America.”

“There is not any truth to that,” Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said Wednesday. “There is no Iranian ship off the coast of the United States, and there’s no so-called mothership launching drones towards the United States.”

The sightings began November 18 near Morris County, New Jersey, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Drones have been spotted near the Picatinny Arsenal, a US military research facility, and over President-elect Donald Trump’s golf course in Bedminster, according to military officials and state lawmakers. The sightings prompted the FAA to issue temporary flight restrictions over the properties.

State Assembly member Dawn Fantasia said on X that she and other New Jersey lawmakers were briefed on the sightings Wednesday at a meeting at the New Jersey State Police headquarters.

“At this point, I believe military intervention is the only path forward,” Fantasia said.

Local law enforcement has the authority to shoot the drones down if they choose, according to Singh. She added that US military installations always have the right to self-defense but the drones have not presented a threat so far.

CNN has sought more information from the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and New Jersey State Police.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.