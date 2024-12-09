What we know about the suspect’s movements before, during and after the shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

By Rebekah Riess, CNN

(CNN) — Investigators trying to find the gunman who killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan on Wednesday are using surveillance video to create a timeline of the suspect’s movements before and after the shooting.

Joseph Kenny, New York Police Department chief of detectives, provided new details on this timeline Friday. Each moment is attributed to Kenny unless otherwise noted.

Sunday, November 24

10:11 p.m. – The suspect arrives in New York at the Port Authority bus terminal at 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue via a bus that originated in Atlanta, then gets into a cab that takes him to the vicinity of the New York Hilton Midtown hotel, where he stays about half an hour.

11 p.m. – The suspect takes another cab to a hostel at 891 Amsterdam Ave. on the Upper West Side.

Friday, November 29 – The suspect checks out of the hostel.

“It’s not your traditional check in, check out. It’s the kind of thing where if you don’t show up at a certain time, they automatically just check you out,” Kenny said. “We don’t believe that he went someplace else. It’s more of an administrative checkout.”

Saturday, November 30 – The suspect checks back into the hostel.

Monday, December 2 – United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson arrives in New York, Kenny said in a press conference on Wednesday.

Wednesday, December 4

5:30 a.m. – The suspect leaves the hostel, possibly by bike.

5:41 a.m. – He is seen wandering around the vicinity of the New York Hilton Midtown, on Sixth Avenue between West 53rd and 54th Streets, and goes back and forth for a bit before heading toward a Starbucks.

“We have him wandering around, walking in the vicinity of hotel, walking on 54th Street, walking back and forth,” Kenny said.

Around 6:17 a.m. – Images from Starbucks show the suspect buying a bottle of water and two energy bars roughly 30 minutes before the shooting, according to a law enforcement official.

6:19 a.m. – Surveillance video near a deli on West 55th Street appears to show the suspect walking and briefly stopping by a pile of trash.

6:30 a.m. – Around 6:30 a.m., surveillance video captures what appears to be the gunman on the phone.

6:44 a.m. – Thompson, the victim, walks toward the Hilton after leaving his hotel across the street, police said.

The masked gunman is “lying in wait” outside the hotel as Thompson makes his way to attend his company’s annual investor conference, according to New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

The gunman comes up behind Thompson and shoots him in the back, Kenny said. He then walks toward Thompson and continues to shoot, stopping to clear a gun jam before firing again.

Investigators told CNN that after the shooting, the assailant crosses the street from the Hilton, flees northbound through an alley between 54th Street and 55th Street, and gets on an electric bike on 55th Street before heading north on Sixth Avenue toward Central Park.

6:46 a.m. – Patrol officers from Midtown North Precinct respond to a 911 call of a person shot in front of the Hilton on the Avenue of the Americas (Sixth Avenue), between West 53rd Street and West 54th Street, police said.

6:48 a.m. – Officers arrive and find Thompson on the sidewalk in front of the hotel with gunshot wounds to his back and leg. He is taken to the hospital by EMS.

6:48 a.m. – The suspect is seen riding an electric bike into Central Park at 60th Street, according to Kenny.

6:56 a.m. – The suspect rides out of the park.

6:58 a.m. – He is seen on the bike at 85th Street and Columbus Avenue.

7:00 a.m. – He is no longer on the bike and is heading northbound on 86th Street.

7:04 a.m. – The suspect gets into a cab.

7:12 a.m. – Thompson is pronounced dead at the hospital, police say.

7:30 a.m. – The suspect is seen near the George Washington Bridge and a Port Authority bus terminal off 178th Street.

Video shows him entering the station. “We don’t have any video of him exiting, so we believe he may have gotten on a bus,” Kenny said.

Friday, December 6

NYPD investigators find a backpack in Central Park that they believe belonged to the suspect, a law enforcement official told CNN.

Investigators have yet to officially confirm the origin of the bag and are taking it to be forensically tested at a lab in Queens, the source said.

