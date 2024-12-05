Two kindergartners in critical condition after gunman opens fire at Christian school in California school, sheriff says

By Emma Tucker, CNN

(CNN) — Two kindergarten students remain in extremely critical condition after they were wounded in a shooting at a small Christian school north of Sacramento, authorities said on Wednesday.

The boys, aged 5 and 6, were being treated at local hospitals, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said at an evening news conference, hours after a gunman opened fire at the Feather River Adventist School in Oroville.

The attack is another example of the scourge of gun violence on American campuses, with at least 78 school shootings recorded so far this year in the United States.

One student said she spotted the shooter pacing back and forth through a window as she heard gunshots ring out through the school.

“I looked back and I saw a shadow with a gun, so I told most people to run even faster,” sixth grader Jocelyn Orlando told CNN affiliate KCRA.

A suspect was found dead at the scene with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Honea said. The man has been identified but could not be immediately named due to an ongoing, FBI-assisted investigation, he added.

Authorities had received information leading them to believe the suspect had targeted the school because of its affiliation with the Seventh-day Adventist Church, Honea said.

Earlier in the day, the suspect had attended a meeting with a school administrator on campus, ostensibly to explore the possibility of enrolling a family member, the sheriff said.

No concerns were raised at the time and authorities were working to establish whether the meeting was a ruse for the suspect to enter the campus.

Jocelyn’s father expressed his concerns about the shooting and the safety of his children attending a private school saying, “the presumption is that it’s the safest place a parent can send their child.”

Feather River Adventist School is a private school that serves kindergarten through eighth grade. The school has an enrollment of about 35 students, according to the sheriff.

Law enforcement agencies across the state were urged to “be vigilant” and ensure schools associated with the church are safe, Honea added.

Investigators were looking into the “entire workup of the subject to get a better understanding of his motivation, ideology.”

Quick response

Calls from the Feather River Adventist School about an active shooter were received by authorities just after 1:08 p.m. on Wednesday, Honea said.

Within two minutes, a state highway patrol officer had arrived at the school, where a handgun was found near the body of the suspected shooter, he said.

Several minutes later, sheriff’s deputies arrived on campus and officers provided first aid to the two wounded students, Honea added.

Once the scene was secured, the remaining students were taken by bus to a nearby church to be reunited with their parents, the sheriff said.

Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey told the news conference his office was assisting the students and their families.

A parent of one of the students said, “That will be going on now for weeks, obviously months,” he said. “Not only the children that were previously injured, but those children that saw their classmates gunned down in front of them.”

In a statement, a communications director with the Northern California Conference of Seventh-day Adventists said they were “deeply saddened” by the incident.

“Join us as we lift up these children and their families in prayer,” the statement said. “We are grateful for the brave officers of the Butte County Sheriff’s Department who acted quickly to protect our students.”

This story has been updated with additional information.

