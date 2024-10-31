Man charged with terrorism, hate crime in shooting of Jewish man walking to synagogue in Chicago, police say



CNN

By Cindy VonQuednow, CNN

(CNN) — A man is facing felony terrorism and hate crime charges after authorities say he shot a Jewish man who was walking to a synagogue and then fired at responding officers during a weekend shootout in Chicago.

Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi, 22, has been charged with one felony count of terrorism and one felony count of a hate crime, Chicago Police Department Chief Larry Snelling said at a news conference Thursday.

It’s unclear if Abdallahi has an attorney.

Abdallahi is accused of firing several shots at a 39-year-old man Saturday morning on the city’s North Side before firing “at responding officers and paramedics multiple times from various locations,” police say. Officers returned fire, striking the gunman, Chicago police said in a release Monday. No members of the police or fire departments were injured, but Abdallahi remains hospitalized.

Investigators have not been able to interview the suspect due to his injuries, Snelling said. Detectives looked through digital evidence to establish a case, including evidence from his phone that indicated he was targeting people of Jewish faith, the chief said.

Abdallahi is also facing six counts of attempted first-degree murder, seven counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one count of aggravated battery with the discharge of a firearm, the release said. His next court appearance is scheduled for November 7.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.