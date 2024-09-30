See where abortions are banned and legal — and where it’s still in limbo

By Annette Choi and Devan Cole, CNN

(CNN) — Following the US Supreme Court’s June 2022 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which eliminated a constitutional right to abortion nationwide, nearly two dozen US states have banned or limited access to the procedure. States where abortion is most limited report higher rates of maternal and infant mortality, as well as greater economic insecurity.

The fight over abortion is well underway in state legislatures and courts. Most recently, a judge in Georgia struck down a six-week ban, legalizing abortion up to 22 weeks in the state. Earlier, a judge in North Dakota overturned the state’s near total ban, allowing abortions to take place until viability. There are, however, no remaining clinics in the state, according to the Center for Reproductive Rights.

In June, the Supreme Court ruled to allow emergency abortions in Idaho for now and unanimously rejected a lawsuit challenging the Food and Drug Administration’s approach to regulating mifepristone, the first of two drugs used in medication abortion. The abortion pill will continue to be available to patients via mail, without an in-person doctor’s visit.

CNN is tracking these legal challenges as they make their way through the courts. Here’s where abortion access currently stands in the United States.

