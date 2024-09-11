5 things to know for Sept. 11: Presidential debate, Extreme weather, Hostages, Mexico protests, Hygiene products

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — On this day 23 years ago, the US suffered a tremendous loss of loved ones in the September 11 terrorist attacks. Nearly 3,000 people were killed when hijackers crashed planes into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania. It is with our deepest admiration and respect that today we remember the victims, their families, and the first responders who met the tragedy and its aftermath with courage and strength.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Presidential debate

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump battled fiercely during their first presidential debate Tuesday in Philadelphia. Both candidates sought to make their case to voters with less than two months until Election Day, but Harris appeared to succeed with tactics designed to enrage the former president and bait him into attacking her. Harris said that world leaders were laughing at Trump and accusing him of belittling people. Trump was often out of control and pushed a host of falsehoods, including the bizarre claim that immigrants in Ohio are eating people’s pets. He also repeated lies about widespread fraud in the 2020 election. Registered voters who watched the debate broadly agree that Harris outperformed Trump, according to a CNN poll of debate watchers conducted by SSRS.

2. Extreme weather

Francine has strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane ahead of its landfall in Louisiana today. The most severe impacts are likely to be felt this week along the state’s southern coast and in the New Orleans area. Authorities said flooding, powerful winds and potentially life-threatening storm surge could cause extensive damage and widespread power outages. Meanwhile, hotter temperatures due to human-made climate change are contributing to intense wildfires across the US. Parts of Southern California were especially hit hard Tuesday with three major fires, forcing evacuations and testing firefighting capacities. Other fires in Idaho and Nevada are also alarming officials as flames and record heat threaten the destruction of homes and businesses.

3. Hostages

An Israeli official has floated the possibility of offering Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar safe passage out of Gaza once all remaining 101 hostages held in the Palestinian territory are released. Sinwar, one of Hamas’ most powerful figures, is accused by Israel of being the key architect of the October 7 massacre in Israel, when militants killed 1,200 people in Israel and took more than 250 people hostage. He is also among the Hamas leaders charged by US prosecutors over the deadly attack. An Israeli official said the conditions for his release, along with Gaza being “demilitarized and deradicalized,” could help recover Gaza and end the war. CNN has reached out to Hamas for comment on the proposal.

4. Mexico protests

Mexican lawmakers were forced to suspend debate on a controversial judicial reform after protesters broke down the doors of the Senate building and forced their way into the upper level of the chamber. The vote on the sweeping constitutional reform — under which Mexicans would elect judges by popular vote — was later passed by the Senate, clearing a key hurdle. Dramatic footage of the scene showed protesters banging on the doors of the chamber while others waved the Mexican flag from a gallery above the floor of the Senate. The constitutional changes that sparked the unrest are being championed by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who has long been critical of his country’s Supreme Court after it stood in the way of some of his signature policy proposals.

5. Hygiene products

The FDA announced Tuesday that it will examine the potential harm caused by heavy metals in hygiene products. The FDA’s action comes after a small pilot study published in July found arsenic and lead in organic and nonorganic tampons. Although the levels of both metals were low, there is no safe level of exposure to lead, according to the EPA. Organic tampons contained higher levels of arsenic, while nonorganic tampons had higher levels of lead, the study found. Vaginal tissue is more permeable than other parts of the body, so if more extensive studies were to find that heavy metals — or worrisome chemicals — do leach from menstrual products into the body, it could be a significant problem, health experts said.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Four civilians just traveled farther into space than any human since the Apollo era

SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn mission made history Tuesday. But the riskiest part is still to come this week when the crew attempts an unprecedented spacewalk.

The Campbell Soup company is changing its name

After 155 years, the Campbell Soup Company is launching a rebrand. The famed red and white labels are here to stay, but its name will change slightly.

Glenn Lowry, director of New York’s Museum of Modern Art, to step down after 30 years

The longest-serving director of New York’s MoMA will vacate his position in September 2025. His decision was likely considered in paint-staking detail considering he spent decades in the role.

Four Olympic medals stolen from Australian rower’s car

Police have arrested and charged a man for allegedly stealing four Olympic medals belonging to Australian rower Drew Ginn. But the medals — three gold and a silver — are still missing.

Weight loss drug shows promise for younger children with obesity

Doctors say it can be extremely difficult for anyone with obesity to lose weight, no matter their age. A new study finds that the drug liraglutide may help children with a high body mass index.

TODAY’S NUMBER

2

That’s how many Delta Air Lines planes collided as both were taxiing for takeoff from Atlanta’s busy Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Tuesday. No passengers were injured, but the collision did knock the tail section off one of the aircraft.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make.”

— Taylor Swift, announcing Tuesday that she will vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 presidential election. The pop star has been vocally supportive of Democratic policies and candidates in recent years, often encouraging her supporters to vote and advocating for women’s rights, reproductive health and LGBTQ+ rights.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY …

Apple unveils ‘clinical grade’ hearing aid feature

Watch this video to see how Apple’s new AirPods will act as earplugs and hearing aids at the same time.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.