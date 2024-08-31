Seven killed, dozens are injured in Mississippi bus crash



WAPT, CNN

By Amanda Musa, CNN

(CNN) — Seven people were killed and dozens injured early Saturday when a commercial passenger bus left a highway and overturned east of Vicksburg, Mississippi, authorities said.

Among those killed in the crash on westbound Interstate 20 were siblings who were 6 and 16 years old, Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey said. Thirty-seven passengers were transported to hospitals in Vicksburg and Jackson with unknown injuries, the Mississippi Highway Patrol said.

The 2018 Volvo bus overturned near Bovina, the highway patrol said.

“Anytime you have people injured or killed, it’s tragic but when you have a situation like this where you have multiple fatalities and multiple injuries, it makes it even worse,” Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace told CNN affiliate WAPT.

Six passengers were pronounced dead at the scene while the seventh died at a hospital, according to the highway patrol.

The crash was under investigation, officials said.

Tow truck driver Keith Allison told WAPT the bus ended up in a ditch and many passengers were ejected.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

