5 things to know for July 22: Biden drops out, Harris ascends, VP speculation, Trump reaction, Campaign cash

1. Biden drops out

President Joe Biden has ended his reelection bid and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to succeed him. “It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President,” Biden wrote in a letter. “While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down,” he added. Biden said he will finish his term and speak to the nation later this week in more detail. In a follow-up post, Biden praised Harris and urged Democrats to unite behind her. “It’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this,” Biden wrote. His departure marks the first time a US president has dropped out of a reelection run in decades, recalling memories of President Lyndon Johnson deciding against seeking a second full term in 1968.

2. Harris ascends

Vice President Harris said in a statement that she was “honored” to receive President Biden’s endorsement and intends to “earn and win” the Democratic nomination. While it remains unclear if Harris will go unchallenged, she has already received a groundswell of support from Democratic lawmakers backing her ascension to become the first Black woman and first Asian American to lead the ticket of a major political party. The makeup of the ticket now rests with the roughly 4,700 delegates who will vote for a new standard-bearer at the Democratic National Convention in August. CNN has so far been able to identify more than 500 endorsements for Harris from Democratic delegates — and analysts say that number will grow as the party continues to coalesce around her 2024 campaign.

3. VP speculation

With the election less than four months away, Harris must now quickly narrow her focus on a handful of potential running mates. Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn, a close ally of President Biden’s who has endorsed Harris, weighed in on several possible options for her to select as a running mate if she gets the nomination. The South Carolina Democrat said he likes Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and noted that North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is in play. Some Democrats hope there will be an open race for Harris’ running mate with a focus on other Democratic governors, including Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. Speculation is also swirling around Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who joined a campaign staff call for Harris on Sunday night, sources told CNN.

4. Trump reaction

Minutes after President Biden announced his exit from the race, former President Donald Trump described him as going “down as the single worst president by far in the history of our country.” Trump’s campaign managers echoed his remarks with a blistering statement tying Harris to the Biden administration’s policies. Trump went on to suggest that the next debate move from the agreed-upon host network, ABC, to Fox News. Sources say Trump’s team is planning a series of negative advertisements going after Harris’ record — not only under the Biden administration but also during her time as a prosecutor and attorney general in California. Trump’s campaign and allies also plan to argue that Harris is the person in the administration responsible for the border crisis, a key theme in GOP messaging this year.

5. Campaign cash

Vice President Harris has raised $49.6 million in grassroots donations for her campaign since Biden endorsed her Sunday, campaign spokesperson Lauren Hitt said. Additionally, the Biden-Harris campaign amended filings with the FEC to rename its principal committee and declare Harris a candidate for president — meaning Harris could take control of the Biden-Harris campaign account, which had nearly $96 million cash in hand at the end of June. However, newly filed campaign reports show the Trump team entered July and the general election showdown with a bigger war chest of available cash. Still, Trump on Sunday issued an urgent fundraising appeal calling on donations from “one million pro-Trump patriots.” The message blasted out via text said: “If we’re going to win back the White House, it will all be because of the momentum we built at this very moment — right here, right now!”

NASA rover makes a ‘most unexpected’ find on Mars

While surveying the site of an ancient channel on Mars, NASA’s Curiosity rover ran over a rock and accidentally exposed yellowish-green crystals.

Valuable artifact purchased at thrift store

A history buff bought a piece of a tent from Goodwill for $1,700. It really did belong to George Washington.

AI helps retailers set prices

You’re not going crazy — you may be paying higher prices than other people depending on your location. Here’s how AI can help companies set prices for different groups of consumers.

Tadej Pogačar completes dominant Tour de France victory

A 26-year-old became the first rider since Marco Pantani in 1998 to achieve the “double,” winning the Tour de France and Giro d’Italia in the same year.

Do you want to be happier? Here are 5 habits to adopt

A person’s happiness level lies on a continuum, with some people naturally happier than others. Here are five tips to improve your range.

8.5 million

That’s how many Windows devices were impacted by Friday’s global internet outage, according to Microsoft. The outage was caused by a software update rolled out by CrowdStrike, a major US cybersecurity firm. The issue led to the cancellation of more than 5,000 flights worldwide and disrupted businesses, governments, banks and some hospitals. While CrowdStrike has apologized, it has not mentioned whether it intends to compensate affected customers.

“The US Secret Service has a no-fail mission, and I will take every necessary step to ensure the safety and security of our protectees.”

— Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, who has faced sharp criticism in the week since the shooting at former President Donald Trump’s Pennsylvania rally. Cheatle is set to testify today in front of the House Oversight Committee about the agency’s flawed security plan at the event. This comes as the Department of Homeland Security announced it will also pursue an independent review of the Trump assassination attempt.

Voter Handbook: Find out what the rules are, where you are

Can I vote early? What are the deadlines? Whether you’re a political novice or a longtime expert, CNN’s personalized presidential voter guide can help you find out the rules for your state.

