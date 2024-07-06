2 inmates are back in custody after escape from Mississippi jail, sheriff says

By Rebekah Riess and Amanda Musa, CNN

(CNN) — Two western Mississippi inmates who were held on murder charges are back in custody on Saturday after escaping from the Claiborne County Detention Center the previous morning, according to CNN affiliate WLBT.

Tyrekennel Collins, 24, and Dezarrious Johnson, 18, were captured at an abandoned residence in Claiborne County on Saturday, the county’s sheriff, Edward Goods, told WLBT.

The escape happened around 2:20 a.m. on Friday, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department said in a release, and residents were urged to take “necessary precautions.”

The sheriff’s department told CNN on Friday the two were not armed and escaped on foot amid “repair issues” at the detention facility.

The two inmates, who authorities had considered “to be dangerous,” will be taken to Jefferson County and Copiah County, respectively, where they were originally arrested for murder, according to Goods.

They now face an additional charge of escape, which carries up to five years in prison, the sheriff said. CNN has reached out to the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department for additional information.

