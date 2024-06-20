See where abortions are banned and legal — and where it’s still in limbo

By Annette Choi and Devan Cole, CNN

(CNN) — Following the US Supreme Court’s June 2022 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which eliminated a constitutional right to abortion nationwide, nearly two dozen US states have banned or limited access to the procedure. States where abortion is most limited report higher rates of maternal and infant mortality, as well as greater economic insecurity.

The Supreme Court unanimously rejected a lawsuit challenging the Food and Drug Administration’s approach to regulating mifepristone, the first of two drugs used in medication abortion, on June 13. The abortion pill will continue to be available to patients via mail, without an in-person doctor’s visit. Because the case was dismissed due to lack of legal standing, the door is still open for future challenges against mifepristone.

The fight over abortion is well underway in state legislatures and courts. On May 2, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed a bill repealing a Civil War-era abortion ban — which had been reinstated by the state’s Supreme Court — leaving a 15-week ban in place. While on May 1, a six-week ban took effect in Florida, replacing a 15-week ban.

The Supreme Court heard a challenge by the Biden administration to Idaho’s enforcement of its abortion ban in medical emergencies in late April and the ruling is expected by late June.

CNN is tracking these legal challenges as they make their way through the courts. Here’s where abortion access currently stands in the United States.

