Atlanta lifts its last boil water advisory after almost a week of persistent problems

Workers respond to a broken water transmission in Atlanta on June 1. Atlanta officials on Thursday morning lifted the last boil water advisory put in place.
Workers respond to a broken water transmission in Atlanta on June 1. Atlanta officials on Thursday morning lifted the last boil water advisory put in place.
By Dakin Andone, CNN

(CNN) — Atlanta officials on Thursday morning lifted the last boil water advisory put in place after a string of water main breaks left parts of the major US city without drinkable water nearly a week, underscoring the fragility of the nation’s aging infrastructure.

“We are pleased to announce that the City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management has lifted the boil water advisory for the entire City of Atlanta! Thank you again for your incredible patience and support during this challenging time,” the city said on X.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

