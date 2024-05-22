2 killed and 3 hurt in a mass shooting at a Pennsylvania linen company. A suspect is in custody

By Amanda Musa and Tanika Gray, CNN

(CNN) — Two people are dead and three others were shot and hospitalized Wednesday in what officials called a workplace shooting in Chester, Pennsylvania – west of Philadelphia.

A suspect was arrested in the nearby city of Trainer, Chester Police Commissioner Steven Gretsky said.

The shooting happened at Delaware County Linen on Wednesday morning, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said.

The suspect arrived at the workplace with a firearm and “took out his anger” on fellow employees, Stollsteimer said during a news conference.

Across the country, at least 168 mass shootings have taken place in just the first five months of this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Both the nonprofit and CNN define mass shootings as those in which four or more victims are shot.

The suspect is a “disgruntled employee, a current employee,” of the business, Chester Mayor Stefan Roots said. “It speaks to guns in America” … “It’s heartbreaking, it’s tragic, it has to stop.”

This story has been updated with additional information.

CNN’s Jamiel Lynch and Danny Freeman contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.