Harvey Weinstein expected back in NY court in first appearance since his conviction was overturned

(CNN) — Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein is set to appear in a New York courtroom Wednesday in his first public appearance since an appeals court overturned his sex crimes conviction.

Weinstein, 72, had been convicted in 2020 of first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape and was sentenced to 23 years in prison. But last week, the New York Court of Appeals by a 4-3 vote overturned the conviction, saying the trial judge wrongly admitted the testimony of three “prior bad acts” witnesses and incorrectly allowed prosecutors to question Weinstein about instances of verbal abuse.

The court’s ruling upended the case against Weinstein, whose downfall stood as a symbol of the success of the #MeToo movement.

The appeals court ordered that Weinstein receive a new trial. He has maintained his innocence and denied any nonconsensual sexual activity.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has said it plans to retry the case.

“We will do everything in our power to retry this case, and remain steadfast in our commitment to survivors of sexual assault,” said Emily Tuttle, deputy director of communications and senior adviser for the office.

After the decision was announced, Weinstein was transferred from the Mohawk Correctional Facility in Rome, New York, to the Bellevue Hospital Prison Ward for medical reasons, his attorney said.

Weinstein is unlikely to be released because he was sentenced last year in Los Angeles to 16 years in prison for charges of rape and sexual assault. That trial similarly used “prior bad acts” witnesses and also has been appealed.

The appeals court ruling came more than six years after reporting by The New York Times and The New Yorker in 2017 revealed Weinstein’s alleged history of sexual abuse, harassment and secret settlements as he used his influence as a Hollywood power broker to take advantage of young women.

At the time, Weinstein was one of the most powerful men in Hollywood and helped produce movies such as “Pulp Fiction,” “Clerks” and “Shakespeare in Love.” The revelations led to a wave of women speaking publicly about the pervasiveness of sexual abuse and harassment in what became known as the #MeToo movement.

Yet #MeToo has had mixed success in the courtroom, and this is the second high-profile case to be overturned on appeal. The comedian Bill Cosby was convicted in 2018 of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman, but a Pennsylvania appeals court overturned the conviction in 2021, saying his due process rights were violated.

If prosecutors ultimately retry Weinstein’s case, they could face significant challenges.

Miriam “Mimi” Haley, whose testimony made up the first-degree criminal sexual act charge, said last week she would consider testifying again in a retrial but noted the downsides of doing so.

“It involves so much re-traumatizing and re-hashing and re-living over and over again,” Haley said. “I definitely don’t want to go through that again.”

She continued, “This isn’t just about me. It’s a really important case. It’s in the public eye, which is difficult for me personally, but is important for the collective. Those are the reasons I would still do it again. I’m not just doing it for myself.”

