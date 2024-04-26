See where abortions are banned and legal — and where it’s still in limbo

By Annette Choi and Devan Cole, CNN

(CNN) — Following the Supreme Court’s June 2022 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which eliminated a constitutional right to abortion nationwide, nearly two dozen US states have banned or limited access to the procedure. States where abortion is most limited report higher rates of maternal and infant mortality, as well as greater economic insecurity.

The fight over abortion is well underway in state legislatures and courts. Most recently on April 24, the US Supreme Court heard a challenge by the Biden administration to Idaho’s enforcement of its abortion ban in medical emergencies. That same day, the Arizona House of Representatives voted to overturn a Civil War-era abortion ban, which had been reinstated by the state’s Supreme Court. The repeal bill will make its way to the state Senate before going into effect, which would leave Arizona’s current 15-week ban in place.

From here, a six-week ban will replace Florida’s current 15-week ban on May 1. The US Supreme Court will rule on access to the abortion pill later this year.

CNN is tracking these legal challenges as they make their way through the courts. Here’s where abortion access currently stands in the United States.

