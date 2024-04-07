Suspect identified in Miami-Dade County shooting that left 1 dead, 7 injured, including a police officer

By Sarah Dewberry, Alaa Elassar and Melissa Alonso, CNN

(CNN) — Authorities have identified the man suspected of killing a security guard and injuring seven other people in a shooting in Doral, a city about five miles west of Miami, early Saturday morning.

The suspected shooter, 37-year-old Jamal Wayne Wood, was killed during an exchange of gunfire with police officers at the scene, the Miami-Dade Police Department said in an update Sunday. A Doral Police Department officer was shot and injured during the confrontation.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. after “an altercation amongst patrons at a local establishment,” according to Doral Police Department spokesperson Alicia Neal.

A security guard on duty intervened but was fatally shot by the gunman, Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said during a news conference Saturday morning. Police identified the guard as 23-year-old George Alejandro Castellanos.

Doral police officers, who were working at the commercial establishment, responded to the scene, where they encountered the gunman and began exchanging gunfire, Zabaleta said.

The shooting occurred at the Martini Bar, a nightclub in CityPlace Doral.

“At the present time, what we do know is that two Doral Police officers did discharge their firearm,” Zabaleta added.

The injured officer sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the lower extremity, according to Zabaleta. Doral Police Chief Edwin Lopez said the police officer was a member of the force for four years and applied his tourniquet immediately after being struck.

Six bystanders also suffered gunshot wounds during the exchange of gunfire between the gunman and police, Zabaleta said.

A woman and five men were shot. One victim was transported to Jackson Trauma Center, where they are listed in critical condition, Zabaleta says. Another victim was taken to Kendall Regional Trauma Center in critical condition.

The other four victims were in stable condition, according to Neal.

Exactly one year ago, Doral police officers participated in an extensive training session for a mass casualty active shooter drill at the same establishment where the shooting occurred, Lopez said.

William Suedois, who lives in an apartment building near the establishment where the shooting took place, told WPLG he heard gunshots but couldn’t tell where they were coming from.

“I thought it was fireworks. Then I heard probably 10 or 15 directly after that – very, very fast and very loud. It was very scary – very scary,” Suedois said. “And my apartment is pretty close to all the music – it was very loud. I felt it in my chest.”

The Miami-Dade Police Department and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are assisting in the investigation.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.