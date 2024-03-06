8 teens shot in Northeast Philadelphia, with one wounded nine times and in critical condition, police say

By Danny Freeman and Steve Almasy, CNN

Philadelphia (CNN) — At least eight high school students ranging in age from 15 to 17 were shot Wednesday afternoon at a transit bus stop in Northeast Philadelphia, authorities said in a news conference.

One of the wounded students, a 16-year-old, was shot nine times and is in critical condition, while the other seven are stable, according to Philadelphia police.

In a pouring rain, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker and city Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel both told reporters they would roll out more law enforcement resources to fight back against this type of gun violence.

“It is hard to sit here and see in three days … 11 juveniles shot who were going and coming to school,” Bethel said, referencing Wednesday’s shooting and a similar one Monday afternoon. “The cowardly acts that we’ve seen over the last three days are unacceptable.”

On Wednesday, students from Northeast High School were waiting just before 3 p.m. ET at a bus stop at the intersection of Cottman Avenue and Rising Sun Avenue, authorities said.

Three people got out of a waiting car around the corner, walked up and fired at least 30 times at the teens, who were getting on a bus, the police commissioner said.

The eight gunshot victims were two 15-year-olds, five 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old, according to a news release from Philadelphia police. One girl was among the victims.

Leg, arm, back and upper body wounds were among the injuries, police said.

Authorities have made no arrests and didn’t immediately release information about possible suspects.

Two Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority buses were struck by gunfire, according to a spokesperson. No one on the buses were injured.

Police will ramp up resources, chief says

The mayor assured residents that city officials will do everything they can to ensure the public’s safety.

“And we don’t apologize for using every legal and constitutional tool in our tool belt in order to get that done,” Parker added.

On Monday, one teen was killed, two other teens were injured, and two women on a bus were hit by bullets in a shooting police labeled as “targeted.”

Bethel said he didn’t know whether Monday’s shooting and Wednesday’s gunfire are linked.

“The downstream impacts if we do not address gun violence and we do not address guns is what we see today,” Bethel said. “As a result of what we’ve seen over the past three days we are going to be ramping up our resources significantly.”

Transit police and Philadelphia police are working together on the investigation.

Year-to-date homicides in Philadelphia are down about 30% this year against 2023, and are significantly down this year compared to the highs of the pandemic years, according to police statistics. But the past three days have highlighted concerns when it comes to student and public transportation safety.

Seventy-one mass shootings had been reported in the United States in the first 66 days of this year, including Wednesday’s shooting in Philadelphia, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The archive, like CNN, defines a mass shooting as one where at least four people, not including the gunman, are hit by gunfire.

CNN’s Danny Freeman reported from Philadelphia and Steve Almasy reported and wrote in Atlanta. CNN’s Michelle Watson and Yan Kaner contributed to this report.

