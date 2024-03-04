4 dead and 3 injured after shooting at a party in California, one of several incidents of weekend gun violence

By Sara Smart, CNN

(CNN) — Police are searching for three suspects who they say pulled up to a King City, California house party and opened fire Sunday evening, killing at least four people and injuring three others.

Three men died at the scene, and a woman who was shot was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to King City Police Chief James Hunt.

Three other people injured by gunshots were taken to a hospital for treatment, and their conditions were not released.

The California house party adds to a troubling list of ordinary gatherings disrupted by gun violence in America this weekend:

One woman was killed and 12 other people were injured when shots rang out at a night club filled with hundreds of attendees in Mississippi.

A teenager in Georgia was shot by police after officers tried to remove a group of 500 to 600 guests who were causing commotion at the Six Flags Over Georgia theme park.

Two people, including a child, were shot when gunfire erupted outside of a high school basketball game in Missouri, in an area still rattled by the mass shooting that took place at a Super Bowl celebration.

It also adds to the list of at least 68 mass shootings in the country so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The archive, like CNN, defines a mass shooting as one in which at least four people are shot, excluding the shooter.

Police say that the shooting occurred when a vehicle pulled up to the residence in King City, located about 62 miles southeast of Monterey.

Three masked men exited and began shooting at the people attending the party in the front yard, before getting back into the car and fleeing the scene, according to police.

Police are still looking for the three suspects who were wearing dark colored clothing and masks.

