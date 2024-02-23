Skip to Content
Woman gets life after pleading guilty to the death of her 4-year-old daughter

By Sarah Dewberry, CNN

(CNN) — An Ohio woman was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty in the death of her 4-year-old daughter, prosecutors said.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers said Thursday on Facebook that Tianna Robinson pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years.

Matthew Broo, communications director for Powers’ office in Cincinnati, confirmed the plea deal and sentencing Friday to CNN. He said they were discussed in open court on Thursday.

Robinson was charged in 2021 in the death of Nahla Miller, who was beaten and strangled.

In a previous statement, former Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph T. Deters said Nahla was taken to a children’s hospital with a broken arm, bruises to her torso, and damage to her organs.

Deters said the girl weighed 23 pounds and was severely malnourished when taken to the hospital and put on life support. Nahla died after doctors took her off life support on April 21, 2021.

Deters said authorities believe the girl had been abused for months.

Robinson could have faced the death penalty had she been convicted at trial.

Robinson had been charged with one count of “aggravated murder with death penalty specification,” two counts of murder, one count of felonious assault, and one count of endangering children, said the statement.

Robinson pleaded not guilty to the charges in 2021, CNN affiliate WKRC reported then.

