Jackie Robinson statue stolen from Little League field in Wichita, Kansas

By Rebekah Riess, CNN

(CNN) — Police in Wichita, Kansas, are asking for help to locate a stolen statue of Jackie Robinson.

League 42, a nonprofit that provides low-cost baseball registration primarily for children ages 5-14, had raised $50,000 for the statue at its field, according to CNN affiliate KLBY. The league was named in honor of Jackie Robinson, whose jersey number was 42.

Before Robinson became the first black player in Major League history, he was signed by the Kansas City Monarchs of the Negro Leagues shortly after he was discharged by the military in 1944.

Pictures shared by the police department Thursday showed the statue was cut off at the ankles and hauled away. According to police, the theft occurred shortly after midnight local time on Thursday.

“I’m frustrated by the actions of those individuals who had the audacity to take the statue of Jackie Robinson from a park where kids and families and our community gathered to learn the history of Jackie Robinson, an American icon, and play the game of baseball. This should upset all of us,” Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan said during a Friday news conference.

“What troubles me even more is that the theft occurred just before the beginning of February, which marks the start of Black History Month. Our city wants the statue returned,” Sullivan added.

The local Crimestoppers organization is offering up to $2,500 for a tip leading to an arrest and an additional $5,000 for the recovery of the statue, Steve Cohlmia, president of the Wichita Metro Crime Commission said Friday.

CNN’s Kelly Murray contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.