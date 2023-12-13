Former NFL punter Matt Araiza will be dropped from a civil lawsuit alleging rape, attorneys say

By Taylor Romine and Cheri Mossburg, CNN

(CNN) — Former NFL punter Matt Araiza will be dropped from a civil lawsuit accusing him and others of gang rape, and he is dropping his counter-lawsuit alleging defamation against his accuser as part of an agreement between the parties, attorneys for both sides told CNN Tuesday.

The lawsuit against Araiza and two other former San Diego State University football players was filed by a woman identified only as Jane Doe in August 2022. All three men have denied the allegations.

Two additional men were added to the civil case in an amended complaint as defendants. CNN has reached out to both for comment. The case, without Araiza, is set to go to trial in February.

“This was a mutual settlement agreement in which both sides released each other and neither admitted any wrongdoing. The settlement has no bearing on what happened that night in October 2021. The facts will be presented to a jury who will make decisions on who did what and who is liable,” Dan Gilleon, the attorney representing the accuser, told CNN.

A news release from Araiza’s attorneys said “the win is bittersweet.”

“Matt has been forced to defend himself for the last sixteen months against false accusations and a campaign to ruin his career in the NFL. He will never get this time in his life back,” it said.

Araiza has reserved the right to pursue legal action against the plaintiff’s attorney and law office, according to his attorney.

Araiza was drafted as a punter by the Buffalo Bills several months before the lawsuit was filed. He was released from the team days after the civil suit was filed.

In a news conference on Wednesday, Araiza told reporters he lost not only his career, but his name and reputation as a result of Jane Doe’s allegations.

“This will be tied to me forever,” he said.

Araiza said he is now focused on his career and is hoping to re-establish himself as a professional punter for the NFL. He said his agent has been in touch with some teams.

“I am confident I will be able regain my NFL career,” he said.

