1 man killed and 4 others injured in shooting at Las Vegas homeless encampment, police say

By Paradise Afshar and Sara Smart, CNN

(CNN) — One man was killed and four others were injured in a shooting Friday evening at a homeless encampment in eastern Las Vegas, and investigators are trying to determine who fired the shots and what led to the violence, police said.

The shooting happened around 5:35 p.m. near the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Honolulu Street, Las Vegas police Lt. Jason Johansson said in a news conference Friday night.

Police initially told CNN, before the news conference, that two people were killed in the incident and three others were injured – and that all five people shot were homeless. However, Johansson didn’t say the five were homeless at the Friday night news conference, and Las Vegas police Lt. Michael Rodriguez would not confirm whether any of the five were unhoused when CNN reached him by phone early Saturday.

The person who died was a man in his 50s, Johansson said. The four others injured are three men in their 30s – one in critical condition, and two in stable condition – and a male adult teenager in stable condition, Johansson said Friday night. The names of those who were shot weren’t released.

Witnesses saw a male flee the scene in a dark sedan after the shooting, but investigators don’t know if that person was involved, Johansson said. Details about what to led to the shooting were unclear Friday night.

The shooting at the homeless encampment comes as police in Los Angeles are searching for a suspect they believe fatally shot three homeless people in that city this week. The three were killed in separate shootings, and believed to have been alone and sleeping when they were attacked, the Los Angeles police chief said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.