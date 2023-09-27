Arrest made in the case of Crystal Rogers, 8 years after Kentucky mom vanished

By Dakin Andone and Melissa Alonso, CNN

(CNN) — The boyfriend of Crystal Rogers, a Kentucky mother who vanished in 2015, has been arrested in connection with her disappearance, the FBI’s office in Louisville said in a statement Wednesday.

FBI agents and the Kentucky State Police arrested Brooks Houck “on charges stemming” from the Rogers investigation, according to the statement shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The statement did not detail the nature of the allegations against Houck and the indictment remains sealed, with more details to be revealed during Houck’s expected arraignment in early October.

Rogers, a mother of five, was last seen or heard from on July 3, 2015, according to an FBI missing person poster. Her mother reported Rogers missing two days later, and her car – a red Chevrolet Impala – was found abandoned with a flat tire in Bardstown, some 40 miles southeast of Louisville. Her keys, phone and purse were inside.

Houck and Rogers “had a stressed relationship at times,” Houck told HLN in 2015, adding he had cooperated with the investigation.

Houck’s family farm was among the locations searched during the investigation, Rogers’ parents said at the time, but Houck would not let the family on the property, they said.

