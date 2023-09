By Byron Manley, Curt Merrill, Renée Rigdon and Henrik Pettersson, CNN

(CNN) — Millions of people in the US have been under air quality alerts this year, particularly after smoke from wildfires in Canada wafted across the border.

This map, which updates every 30 minutes, shows the air quality in your area.

The-CNN-Wire

