Officer shot in head during Louisville bank attack will be released from a hospital, police say

By Omar Jimenez and Emma Tucker, CNN

(CNN) — A rookie Louisville police officer who was shot in the head while responding to a deadly April shooting at a bank is set to be released from a hospital where he was treated for his injuries, Louisville police said Thursday.

Nickolas Wilt, 26, had graduated from a police academy just 11 days before the April 10 shooting at Old National Bank in the Kentucky city that left five people dead and others injured. Wilt was one of the first officers on the scene and ran toward the gunfire without hesitation, authorities said; police eventually shot and killed the gunman.

Wilt is being discharged from the Frazier Rehabilitation institute in Louisville after three months of medical and rehabilitation treatments. He had brain surgery after he was shot, and spent roughly a month on a ventilator, police said.

“This is the day we have all been praying for,” a statement from the Louisville Metro Police Department reads. “The Wilt family has felt so much love and support from so many people and would like to extend an invite to all LMPD, all first responders, as well as the entire community to attend a celebration of Ofc. Wilt returning home!”

The celebration is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Southeast Christian Church in Middletown, east of Louisville.

“This will be the first time (Wilt) will be able to see, in person, the love and support the community has for him. We look forward to seeing you there! Thank you for all the love and support!” the statement reads.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.