A meerkat died and 9 animals were rescued in a fire at the zoo in Richmond, Virginia

(CNN) — Nine zoo animals were rescued, and one is dead after a fire broke out at the Metro Richmond Zoo Sunday night, the zoo said in a statement.

The fire started around 9:50 p.m. in the zoo’s workshop area and then spread to the animal hospital, feed storage room and zookeeper’s service area, according to the zoo.

Firefighters and zoo staff were able to rescue nine of the animals, but a meerkat receiving care at the zoo’s animal hospital died, zoo officials said. No employees were injured during the fire, which under investigation.

“Through heroic efforts of firefighters and zoo staff, nine were rescued and are being monitored closely,” Jim Andelin, the zoo’s director, said in the statement.

The fire destroyed several structures, and the zoo plans to set up temporary workspaces until it is able to rebuild.

A barrier to the kangaroo’s habitat was damaged in the fire and a temporary fence has been installed, the zoo noted, adding all animals are secured and have been accounted for.

