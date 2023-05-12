5 things to know for May 12: Immigration, Twitter, Trump, Cyclone Mocha, Ukraine

By Alexandra Meeks, CNN

A new survey found US employees are more satisfied than they’ve been since 1987. The record satisfaction level is being driven by a tighter labor market that’s allowing employees to command better pay, benefits and more flexible working arrangements.

1. Immigration

The United States’ Covid-era border restriction policy known as Title 42 expired overnight, and with tens of thousands of migrants believed to be massed in northern Mexico, today and the following days will show just how effective US preparations were. Just before the expiration, the US homeland security secretary issued a statement emphasizing it will not be any easier to gain unlawful entry now that Title 42 is lifted. “Do not believe the lies of smugglers. The border is not open,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said. The State Department said it plans to eventually open around 100 regional processing centers in the Western Hemisphere and “in the coming days” expects to launch an online platform where migrants applying for asylum can make appointments.

2. Twitter

Elon Musk on Thursday said he’s found a new CEO for Twitter, months after he first promised to step back from the role. The new hire comes after Musk ran a poll in December asking users whether he should step down, with most users voting in the affirmative. Musk did not provide the name of the CEO, but the Wall Street Journal reported — citing sources — that Linda Yaccarino, NBCUniversal’s head of advertising, was in talks for the job. Musk, who has had a chaotic reign as “Chief Twit” since buying the company in October, said he will soon become Twitter’s executive chair and chief technology officer. It remains to be seen whether the new leader will help convince advertisers to rejoin Twitter after many fled over concerns about hateful conduct on the platform and questions about the company’s future.

3. Trump

Former President Donald Trump is appealing the $5 million judgment awarded by the Manhattan federal jury that found he sexually abused and defamed former magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll. Trump’s lawyers filed the appeal on Thursday, hours after a federal judge ordered Trump to pay Carroll the full sum. Carroll alleged Trump raped her in a luxury department store in New York in the spring of 1996 and then defamed her when he denied her claim, said she “wasn’t his type” and suggested she made up the story to boost sales of her book. Trump has denied all claims brought against him by Carroll and called the civil trial verdict “a total disgrace.” The verdict has no legal effect on Trump’s 2024 presidential candidacy.

4. Cyclone Mocha

A strengthening cyclone in the Bay of Bengal is heading toward the world’s largest refugee camp. Cyclone Mocha is on course to hit western Myanmar and Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar on Sunday, where around 1 million people live in flimsy shelters made of bamboo and tarpaulin. Many shelters in the region are also perched on hilly slopes that are vulnerable to strong winds, rain and landslides. Meanwhile, forecasts show that the storm’s winds could peak Sunday at 137 mph — equivalent to a category 4 Atlantic hurricane, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center. Ahead of Mocha’s expected landfall, aid agencies are ramping up their emergency preparedness and response efforts with local and refugee communities.

5. Ukraine

Ukrainian forces have begun “shaping” operations in advance of a highly-anticipated counteroffensive against Russian forces, a senior US military official and a senior Western official tell CNN. Shaping involves striking targets such as weapons depots, command centers and armor and artillery systems to prepare the battlefield for advancing forces. On the ground, Ukraine says its forces have pushed the Russians back 2 kilometers around Bakhmut over the past week. Moscow has rejected Kyiv’s claims after trying for months to capture the eastern city to little avail. Bakhmut is the site of a monthslong assault by Russian forces, including Wagner mercenaries, that has driven thousands from their homes and left the area devastated.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Woman caught with 22 snakes in her luggage at airport

Samuel L. Jackson could’ve handled this case … but customs agents found the reptiles before they created a real-life “Snakes on a Plane” scenario. Watch the video here.

Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow honors her late father’s legacy with ‘Fast X’ cameo

Walker’s daughter shared a preview of her appearance in the 10th installment of the “Fast & Furious” franchise.

Mysterious rumblings were recorded in Earth’s stratosphere

Solar balloons were sent 70,000 feet up in the air to record sounds of Earth’s stratosphere — and the microphones picked up these unexpected sounds.

America’s most-watched PBS station is on the verge of going dark

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is waging war on the statewide PBS network that reaches more than 650,000 viewers a week. Learn why.

Italian pasta prices are soaring

Rome is investigating why pasta prices have soared despite the price of wheat — the main ingredient — falling in recent months.

QUIZ TIME

The canine equivalent of the Olympics took place in New York City this week. What was the competition called?

A. Kensington Dog Show

B. Westminster Dog Show

C. Greenwich Dog Show

D. Islington Dog Show

TODAY’S NUMBER

2 million

That’s how many Peloton bikes were recalled Thursday due to a safety hazard caused by the adjustable seat that could break during use and injure the rider. It’s the second major recall for the exercise company, which was forced to recall 125,000 of its treadmills in 2021 following the death of a six-year-old child and dozens of other reports of injuries related to its machines.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“It’s not only protecting people in the workplace … it’s also about changing culture.”

— Shaun Abreu, a New York City Councilman, reacting on Thursday after city officials passed his bill that bans weight discrimination in housing, employment and public accommodations.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY…

Road crew discovers alligator inside storm pipe

A Florida road crew was inspecting potholes when they encountered this surprise creature inside a storm pipe. (Click here to view)

