Lake Mead remains identified as a Las Vegas man who disappeared 25 years ago

Human remains discovered at Boulder Beach on Lake Mead in Nevada during July and August 2022 have been identified as a 52-year-old man who disappeared in 1998, according to the Clark County Coroner’s office.

In a news release, the coroner’s office stated medical examiners identified the remains as Las Vegas resident Claude Russell Pensinger, noting “The identification was based on DNA analysis.”

The coroner’s office stated Pensinger’s skeletal remains were discovered by park visitors on three dates last summer. During the investigation, medical examiners “confirmed the three sets of remains belonged to the same person,” according to the release, which added, “The cause and manner of Mr. Pensinger’s death is undetermined.”

CNN previously reported “drought across the American West has driven Lake Mead’s water levels to record lows and caused its shoreline to recede rapidly.” The receding shoreline has revealed submerged boats and human remains.

Stories behind other found remains

In March, officials identified remains of another Las Vegas man, Donald Smith, who reportedly drowned in April 1974.

Smith’s remains were uncovered after a diver came across a human bone in Lake Mead National Recreation Area’s Callville Bay on October 17, prompting a search by a park dive team, which uncovered more skeletal remains.

Smith’s remains were at least the sixth discovery of human remains at the reservoir.

The first set, which had a gunshot wound, was found inside an eroded barrel May 1. Investigators said the body was a homicide victim from the mid-1970s to early ’80s.

Dropping water levels have also uncovered relics including sunken boats, a World War II-era landing craft and ancient volcanic rock.

