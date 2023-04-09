At least 5 are killed in a head-on vehicle collision in Georgia

By Paradise Afshar, CNN

At least five people died in a head-on crash in Georgia on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

The vehicles collided on Highway 142 at Adams Circle in Newton County, about 40 miles east of Atlanta, according to Newton County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jack Redlinger.

All five people who died were riding in the same vehicle, Redlinger said. Authorities have not released the names of the people who died, and no details were available on their ages.

The driver of the second vehicle involved was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, according to Redlinger.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and it’s unclear what led up to the head-on collision.

