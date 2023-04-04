Suicide note and weapons found when police searched the Nashville shooter’s home, warrant shows

By Carlos Suarez and Dakin Andone, CNN

Investigators found a suicide note when they searched the home of the shooter who killed six people at a Nashville school last week, along with weapons and ammunition, according to an inventory items authorities seized while executing a search warrant at the residence.

The search warrant and the list of items found were released Tuesday, just over a week after the shooter, identified as Audrey Hale, stormed the Covenant School armed with three firearms and killed three 9-year-olds and three adults.

The 28-year-old Hale, who police said was under care for an emotional disorder, had legally purchased seven firearms and hidden them at home, Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake previously said.

