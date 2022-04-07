Puerto Rican crews scramble to restore power after island-wide outage

By Melissa Alonso and Jason Hanna, CNN

Puerto Rico’s power grid suffered an island-wide outage Wednesday, utility officials said, leaving an untold number of people without electric service that night and Thursday and prompting the governor to cancel school classes and tell nonessential government workers to stay home.

The outage is believed to be related to a problem at the Costa Sur power plant outside the town of Guayanilla, near the island’s southwest coast, Puerto Rican utility company LUMA Energy said. A fire was visible there Wednesday night, though firefighters have since said they’ve extinguished the flames.

LUMA Energy is working to restore power to customers Thursday, and the exact cause and the number of people affected wasn’t immediately known, the utility said early Thursday on Twitter.

“The power grid has suffered a massive island-wide blackout, potentially caused by a circuit breaker failure at the Costa Sur generation plant,” LUMA officials said Wednesday. In that statement, the company said it anticipated restoration efforts would continue into Thursday.

The power outage also has interrupted water service to about 100,000 homes and businesses on the island of about 3.2 million residents, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said, citing the island’s aqueducts and sewers authority.

Governor lays out emergency plans

Because of the outage, classes are canceled Thursday and only government workers “with essential and emergency functions will have to report to work,” Pierluisi said.

Police have a plan to help circulate traffic with the lights out, but “we ask for cooperation from drivers on the roads,” Pierluisi said.

A fire was visible at the Costa Sur plant in video posted Wednesday night to social media by the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority.

Firefighters extinguished flames that affected two substations at the Costa Sur plant, the Bureau of Puerto Rico Fire Departments said on Facebook on Wednesday.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known, fire officials said.

LUMA is a joint venture of Quanta Services and the Canadian energy company ATCO, which the Puerto Rican government chose to take over the operation of the power grid from its previous public electric utility, PREPA. LUMA has been in charge of the power grid since June 1.

CNN en Espanol’s Rafy Rivera contributed to this report.