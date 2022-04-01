5-year-old child killed following pursuit of kidnapping suspect in Florida, police say

By Tina Burnside, CNN

A high-speed police chase of a kidnapping suspect ended in the death of a 5-year-old child, the Jacksonville, Florida, Sheriff’s Office said early Friday morning.

Officers received a call about a kidnapping in progress Thursday night, spokesperson Christian Hancock said at a press conference.

An officer spotted the vehicle and attempted to approach when the suspect fled, Hancock said.

The officer pursued the suspect by car for about 30 miles before the suspect tried to exit the interstate but instead drove off the ramp into a pond, Hancock said.

Several officers entered the water and apprehended the suspect, Hancock said. The child was not immediately located.

With the help of the local fire department, the body of the child was later found at the bottom of the pond, Hancock said.

The relationship between the child and the suspect isn’t clear, but Hancock said they knew each other.

CNN affiliate WJXT reported that an officer had observed the suspect interacting familiarly with the girl before they fled from police.

The police did not disclose the name of the suspect.

