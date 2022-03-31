1 officer killed, 2 others wounded during response to domestic incident in Lebanon, Pennsylvania

By Rob Frehse, CNN

A police officer was killed and two others were injured by gunfire after responding to a domestic incident in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, according to the city’s mayor.

One of the officers who survived is in critical condition at the hospital, while another is in stable condition, Mayor Sherry Capello said.

“This is an extremely difficult moment for everyone,” Capello said.

The 34-year-old man who was the subject of the domestic incident is dead, Lebanon Police Chief Todd Breiner said. He did not elaborate on how the individual died.

Officials have yet to release more information about the incident or identify any of the individuals involved. A press conference is scheduled for Friday.

“It’s clearly a traumatic event. Our guys are strong, but we’re human,” Breiner said. “We have families and people were injured today. We’re all affected by this and, with the help of our families and every other law enforcement officer around this country, they’ll get through it.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Liam Reilly contributed to this report.