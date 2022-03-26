Man arrested on kidnapping charges in case of missing Nevada woman

By Melissa Alonso, CNN

A 41-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection with the disappearance of Naomi Irion, 18, who has been missing for two weeks, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said.

Troy Driver of Fallon, Nevada, “is being held on charges of Kidnapping,” the office said in a news release. “Naomi has still not been located and we are continuing to search for her and information.”

It’s unclear whether Driver has retained an attorney.

Irion was last seen in her car in the parking lot of a Fernley, Nevada, Walmart, authorities said. According to her sister, she was waiting to take a shuttle to work from there.

She parked her car around 5 a.m. and was active on social media between 5:09 a.m. and 5:23 a.m., Detective Erik Kusmerz said at a news conference earlier this week.

Surveillance video showed a man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark pants or jeans and dark tennis shoes, approaching Irion’s car at 5:24 a.m. About a minute later, her vehicle was seen leaving the parking lot with the man driving, Kusmerz said.

Irion’s car was found near the Walmart three days later.

Authorities have found the truck they had sought in the case, according to the release. It has been impounded and taken into evidence.

